'Will reveal all secrets': Maliwal hits back at AAP
May 17, 2024  20:25
Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal has hit back at her own party after Delhi minister Atishi accused her of being the face of a 'BJP's conspiracy' against Arvind Kejriwal. 

"The leaders who joined the party yesterday declared a 20-year-old worker as a BJP agent. Two days ago the party had accepted the truth in the PC and today it has taken a U-turn," Maliwal said on X.

"This goon is threatening the party, if I get arrested I will reveal all the secrets. That is why he is roaming around in Lucknow and everywhere seeking shelter. Today, under his pressure, the party gave in and to save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party. No problem, I have been fighting alone for the women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes," Maliwal added.

Maliwal's rebuttal comes after the AAP called the former Delhi women's panel chief as the face and pawn of a BJP conspiracy against the Delhi chief minister. 
