'We are not worried what Modiji says about Muslims'

Sign inCreate Account
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in her first appearance at this year's Cannes International Film Festival.
Dwaipayan Bose simplifies the whys and hows of revisiting your financial goals
Bhavesh Bhinde, an advertising firm's director, whose company had put up the giant hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai killing 16 people, was brought to the city early on Friday, a police official said.
'Tea is something very close to us, maybe because we are from that generation, where we never say no to tea.'
Industrial disputes dropped 89.3 per cent to 34 in 2022 compared to 318 a decade ago, shows central and state data.