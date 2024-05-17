RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'We are not worried what Modiji says about Muslims'
May 17, 2024  09:44
image
Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com accompanies 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam as he canvasses for votes in his first Lok Sabha election. Read the report here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes
Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in her first appearance at this year's Cannes International Film Festival.

7 Steps To Review Your Financial Goals
7 Steps To Review Your Financial Goals

Dwaipayan Bose simplifies the whys and hows of revisiting your financial goals

Hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai
Hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai

Bhavesh Bhinde, an advertising firm's director, whose company had put up the giant hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai killing 16 people, was brought to the city early on Friday, a police official said.

Dhoni's Chai Steals The Show
Dhoni's Chai Steals The Show

'Tea is something very close to us, maybe because we are from that generation, where we never say no to tea.'

Strikes And Lockouts Decline By 90%
Strikes And Lockouts Decline By 90%

Industrial disputes dropped 89.3 per cent to 34 in 2022 compared to 318 a decade ago, shows central and state data.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances