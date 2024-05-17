Waibhav Kale's mortal remains head to India





The Embassy officials were joined by the senior officials from Israel's Ministry of External Affairs, Israel Defence Forces and the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS).





The Indian Embassy in Israel took to X, and stated, "Embassy officials joined by senior officials from @IsraelMFA, @IDF, @UNDSS and other UN organizations paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Col. Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd.), who lost his life in Gaza. The mortal remains are on their final journey to India." -- ANI

