Waibhav Kale's mortal remains head to India

Waibhav Kale's mortal remains head to IndiaMay 17, 2024 11:22
The Indian Embassy in Israel pays its respect to Col Kale's mortal remains
The officials from the Indian Embassy in Israel paid their last respects to Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd) who was killed in Gaza as his mortal remains were repatriated to India.
The Embassy officials were joined by the senior officials from Israel's Ministry of External Affairs, Israel Defence Forces and the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS).
The Indian Embassy in Israel took to X, and stated, "Embassy officials joined by senior officials from @IsraelMFA, @IDF, @UNDSS and other UN organizations paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Col. Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd.), who lost his life in Gaza. The mortal remains are on their final journey to India." -- ANI
