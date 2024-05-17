RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Swati Maliwal's truth': AAP attacks its own MP
May 17, 2024  16:36
In a fresh twist in the Swati Maliwal assault case, Aam Aadmi Party has attacked its own Rajya Sabha MP over a purported video clip from the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the day of the alleged assault.

The Aam Aadmi Party retweets the video of the CCTV images allegedly inside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where AAP MP Swati Maliwal allegedly calls someone names and threatens to get him sacked if she's touched. The AAP said, "This is the truth of Swati Mahiwal. (Swati Maliwal ka sach)."

The 'political hitman' has started making efforts to save himself, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on Friday as purported CCTV footage from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence surfaced online.

In the 52-second video, Maliwal is seen arguing with the security staff at the chief minister's residence.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the chief minister's official residence on Monday.

"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started making efforts to save himself," Maliwal said in a post on X without naming anyone.

"By getting his people to tweet and share videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being thrashed? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is examined," she said.
