Sonia@Rae Bareli: Biggest asset of my life is...May 17, 2024 17:03
Sonia Gandhi addresses crowds at a rally in Rae Bareli. "You gave me a chance to serve you as MP for 20 years, this is biggest asset of my life," she says.
Rahul and Priyanka and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is at the rally.
Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Samajwadi Party Chief attended a joint public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi to campaign for Congress and INDIA bloc candidate KL Sharma. Speaking at the rally the Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to "rewrite" the Constitution.