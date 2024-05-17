Shah's 4 reasons why BJP wants 400-seat win





He said that the BJP had the mandate to make changes in the Constitution for the past decade but never did so.





In an interview with ANI, Shah said that the party's aim to secure more than 400 seats is to bring stability to the country's political landscape.





"We have had the mandate to change the Constitution for the last 10 years, but we never did that. What do you think Rahul Baba and company would say, and the country will believe it? This country has given us a clear mandate, and the people of this country already know that Modi ji already had sufficient majority to change the Constitution, but we never did that," Shah said.





"Yes, we want to win 400 seats in the LS polls to bring stability to politics in the country. We want 400 seats to protect our borders, to make India the third-largest economy in the world, and to ensure that a few poor people who are yet to get the benefits, and we have to fulfil it. We want 400 seats because clean water is yet to reach every household, and there is a lot of work to be done in the field of natural farming in this country. We want 400 seats because we want to provide free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to every senior citizen aged above 70 years of age," he further said.





Shah's remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement in which he referred to BJP and said that a political party has allegedly promised in its poll campaign that if they win the elections, they will be uprooting the Constitution.





"For the first time, a political party has said that if they come to power, they will be destroying the Constitution. This Constitution gave rights to the poor, backward, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, farmers, and labourers of India. And today, big leaders of the BJP say that if they win the elections, they will uproot this book," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in Odisha's Balangir on Wednesday (May 15).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dismissed the Opposition's claims that the BJP wants to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats to amend the Constitution.