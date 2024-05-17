RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shah's 4 reasons why BJP wants 400-seat win
May 17, 2024  10:21
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dismissed the Opposition's claims that the BJP wants to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats to amend the Constitution.

 He said that the BJP had the mandate to make changes in the Constitution for the past decade but never did so.

In an interview with ANI, Shah said that the party's aim to secure more than 400 seats is to bring stability to the country's political landscape.

"We have had the mandate to change the Constitution for the last 10 years, but we never did that. What do you think Rahul Baba and company would say, and the country will believe it? This country has given us a clear mandate, and the people of this country already know that Modi ji already had sufficient majority to change the Constitution, but we never did that," Shah said.

"Yes, we want to win 400 seats in the LS polls to bring stability to politics in the country. We want 400 seats to protect our borders, to make India the third-largest economy in the world, and to ensure that a few poor people who are yet to get the benefits, and we have to fulfil it. We want 400 seats because clean water is yet to reach every household, and there is a lot of work to be done in the field of natural farming in this country. We want 400 seats because we want to provide free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to every senior citizen aged above 70 years of age," he further said.

Shah's remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement in which he referred to BJP and said that a political party has allegedly promised in its poll campaign that if they win the elections, they will be uprooting the Constitution. 

"For the first time, a political party has said that if they come to power, they will be destroying the Constitution. This Constitution gave rights to the poor, backward, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, farmers, and labourers of India. And today, big leaders of the BJP say that if they win the elections, they will uproot this book," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in Odisha's Balangir on Wednesday (May 15).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bindra doffs hat to Chhetri
Bindra doffs hat to Chhetri

From terming him a 'beacon of dedication' an an 'inspiration to millions', Bindra was effusive in his praise for the Indian captain.

Ro Khanna may throw his hat in the ring for presidency
Ro Khanna may throw his hat in the ring for presidency

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, 47, is headed towards running for presidency of the United States, his Indian American colleagues in the US House of Representatives believe.

Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes
Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in her first appearance at this year's Cannes International Film Festival.

7 Steps To Review Your Financial Goals
7 Steps To Review Your Financial Goals

Dwaipayan Bose simplifies the whys and hows of revisiting your financial goals

Hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai
Hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai

Bhavesh Bhinde, an advertising firm's director, whose company had put up the giant hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai killing 16 people, was brought to the city early on Friday, a police official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances