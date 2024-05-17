RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rise in voter turnout shows success of Art 370: HM
May 17, 2024  10:03
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the rise in voter turnout from 14 per cent in the past to nearly 40 per cent now in the Srinagar constituency of Jammu and Kashmir is the greatest testament to the success of abrogation of Article 370. 

 "I would like to tell those who raise questions on the abrogation of Article 370 that the rise in the voter turnout from 14 per cent in the past to 40 per cent (in Srinagar) is the greatest testament to the success of the decision," Amit Shah said in an exclusive conversation with ANI. Shah said that while people in the Kashmir Valley used to shout slogans for boycotting elections, all voters of extremist groups exercised their franchise in the elections this year. 

 "All leaders of extremist groups voted. It does not matter to whom they vote. That is their right. But at least, they were part of the democratic process. Earlier slogans were shouted to boycott elections. Today elections were held peacefully," the Union Minister said.

 Noting that there was no instance of violence in Srinagar during the polls, Shah said, "Not even a baton was wielded. There was no instance of rigging. And voting was held patiently, with no instance of violence from any political party. This shows that change is visible." -- ANI
