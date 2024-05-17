RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Now Kejriwal's aide files complaint against Maliwal
May 17, 2024  23:14
Bibhav Kumar, circled
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar Friday filed a police complaint against Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, alleging she breached the security of the chief minister's residence to gain unauthorised entry on May 13 and created a ruckus there, the party said.
 
It also said that when Kumar tried to stop her she hurled abuses at him.
And now she is trying to falsely implicate Kumar by alleging that he assaulted her at the chief minister's residence when she had gone to meet Kejriwal, he has said in the complaint filed via an e-mail to the Civil Lines Police Station SHO.
 
Kumar has also sent a copy to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

According to the party's statement, Kumar has said in his complaint that Maliwal breached the security of the CM's residence, gained access forcibly and unauthorisedly, and created a ruckus there.

When Kumar tried to stop her, she hurled abuses at him with intent to physically assault, the complaint said.

Kumar has also said in the complaint that Maliwal is now trying to falsely implicate him so as to create undue pressure on him.

Maliwal has already filed an FIR against Kumar alleging that he assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his official residence on Monday. -- PTI
