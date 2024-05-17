RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No insulin, no meetings, 2 CCTVs: Kejriwal on jailed days
May 17, 2024  15:01
While addressing party workers in Punjab's Amritsar Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that they got him arrested thinking that his party would break but the opposite happened. 

 Kejriwal said, "They arrested me thinking that our party would break but nothing happened and we got even more united." 

The Delhi CM further said that he was deprived of his sugar medicines. "I was not provided with insulin dose despite request. I don't know about their intentions but it has happened in the past that the opposition leaders have been physically harmed across the world in similar ways." 

 He highlighted that there is a provision that allows two people to meet inside the jail, adding to that, he said, "Even despite of letter by Punjab CM Mann, they did not allow it. He used to talk to me from outside the jail cell." He said that there were two CCTV cameras in his jail cell and 13 officers had access to the footage. "I was told that the CCTV footage was also sent to PMO," the CM added. 

 He further expressed his desire for AAP to win all 13 seats in Punjab. 

 "10-12 days are left for polls, you have to make us win all the 13 seats in Punjab. I have to surrender again on 2nd June. On 4th June when I will see the results of Lok Sabha elections, I will be really happy to see AAP winning all 13 seats in Punjab..." 

 Slamming BJP further he said, "I don't accept BJP's dictatorship in the country. BJP has put everyone in jail and frozen the bank accounts of the Congress leaders. We have to struggle against this." -- ANI
