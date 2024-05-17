RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi not Italian like Sonia who doesn't...: Kangana
May 17, 2024  17:54
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an Italian like Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who does not know Hindi, he is a son of the soil who is working for the country's progress, said actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday.

Addressing a rally at Jagat Khana in Kullu district, Ranaut said Modi is a symbol of good governance and the prime minister knows several languages, including Pahari.

"Prime Minister Modi is not an Italian like Sonia Gandhi who does not know Hindi. He is a son of the soil, was born in a poor family and is working for the welfare and development of the country," she said.

On one hand, there is Modi's good governance and on the other hand, the corruption of the Congress and the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their mind to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the June 1 polls, she added.

Attacking Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for his remarks that Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, is making a flop film, Ranaut said Thakur had a super hit tenure of five years as chief minister but Sukhu has failed in his job in 15 months.

Sukhu had earlier said "Kangana is a good actress" but her film would flop as her scriptwriters are Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal.

Taking a dig at the Congress candidate from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state party chief Pratibha Singh, Ranaut said his family has been sticking to power for long.

"Tikkaji (Singh) is the face of the dynastic politics of the Congress, whereas the BJP is a party of commoners where a tea seller (Modi) becomes the prime minister and the son of a mason (Thakur) becomes a chief minister, she added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics'
'Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics'

Paris Games quota-winning women wrestlers on Friday pleaded with the national federation not to subject them to selection trials, saying that every single step they take and every little thing they do from now on will have a bearing on...

AAP named as accused by ED in Delhi liquor policy case
AAP named as accused by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

Overall this is the eighth charge sheet filed by the ED in this case in which it has arrested 18 people so far. Last week, a similar complaint was filed by the agency against BRS leader and former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar...

Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest, stomach: Swati Maliwal In FIR
Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest, stomach: Swati Maliwal In FIR

The details of the alleged assault on Maliwal, which took place at Kejriwal's official residence on Monday, emerged on Friday as the Rajya Sabha MP appeared before a magistrate to record her statement in the case.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A sentiment analyser
Lok Sabha elections 2024: A sentiment analyser

The Sentiment Analyser features a user-friendly interface with sliders for each political party, ranging from -7 to +7, to represent negative to positive shifts in public sentiment.

Maliwal case: Kejriwal's aide fails to appear before NCW
Maliwal case: Kejriwal's aide fails to appear before NCW

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances