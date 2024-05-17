RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maliwal reacts to CCTV grab: God is watching
May 17, 2024  14:35
The alleged video grab purportedly showing Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's office
Screengrabs from the video purportedly showing AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 13th May seems to be available with news agency ANI. However, ANI says it cannot confirm the authenticity of the video. 

 Delhi Police say that the video has come to their knowledge but it is yet to be verified. An FIR, which names Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar, has been registered in connection with the assault on Swati Maliwal. Her statement u/s 164 of CrPC has been recorded today.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reacts to the video: "Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and by playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world."
