Maliwal case: Kejriwal's aide skips NCW summons
May 17, 2024  12:43
Police leave Swati Maliwal's residence
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The NCW had summoned Kumar to appear before it at 11 am. 

 NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone to Kumar's residence on Thursday to serve him a notice but he was not home.

 "Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then we will go personally to inquire," Sharma told reporters.

 On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in New Delhi and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. 

 The NCW took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled "Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her" where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the chief minister's residence by Kumar. 

 The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case, officials said. PTI
