Maliwal case: Cops, forensics at Kejriwal's house
May 17, 2024  17:21
Swati Maliwal at Tiz Hazari court
Swati Maliwal at Tiz Hazari court
A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said. 

The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. 

They are also accompanied by five forensic experts. 

 The officials reached there around 4.45 pm, with sources saying they may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning. PTI
