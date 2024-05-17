Maliwal assault case: Bid to frame Kejriwal, says AAP

Maliwal assault case: Bid to frame Kejriwal, says AAPMay 17, 2024 18:32
Swati Maliwal
The AAP on Friday alleged a BJP conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Swati Maliwal assault case.
AAP MP Maliwal reached the CM's residence without appointment; her intention was to level allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, claimed AAP leader Atishi on Friday.
Maliwal had alleged she was brutally assaulted; but the video that surfaced today shows entirely different reality, says Atishi.
The video in fact shows Swati Maliwal threatening Bibhav Kumar, so the charges levelled by her baseless, Atishi said.
Further, Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, accused by Maliwal of assaulting her, has given a complaint to the police against her, Atishi said.
