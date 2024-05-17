RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maliwal assault case: Bid to frame Kejriwal, says AAP
May 17, 2024  18:32
Swati Maliwal
Swati Maliwal
The AAP on Friday alleged a BJP conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Swati Maliwal assault case. 

AAP MP Maliwal reached the CM's residence without appointment; her intention was to level allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, claimed AAP leader Atishi on Friday. 

Maliwal had alleged she was brutally assaulted; but the video that surfaced today shows entirely different reality, says Atishi. 

The video in fact shows Swati Maliwal threatening Bibhav Kumar, so the charges levelled by her baseless, Atishi said. 

Further, Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, accused by Maliwal of assaulting her, has given a complaint to the police against her, Atishi said.   
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shaheen Afridi denies rift in Pakistan team
Shaheen Afridi denies rift in Pakistan team

Shaheen Afridi brushes aside rumours of discontent within Pakistan team

Pakistan's PSL to clash with IPL next year
Pakistan's PSL to clash with IPL next year

PCB is looking to take advantage of the window set aside for the IPL each year to hold the PSL in the same time-frame.

Rain threat looms as RCB-CSK face off in knockout match
Rain threat looms as RCB-CSK face off in knockout match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fairytale resurgent run will be up against the might of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the weather gods when the two sides clash in an epic do-or-die match to decide the fourth and final team...

'Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics'
'Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics'

Paris Games quota-winning women wrestlers on Friday pleaded with the national federation not to subject them to selection trials, saying that every single step they take and every little thing they do from now on will have a bearing on...

AAP named as accused by ED in Delhi liquor policy case
AAP named as accused by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

Overall this is the eighth charge sheet filed by the ED in this case in which it has arrested 18 people so far. Last week, a similar complaint was filed by the agency against BRS leader and former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances