Kejriwal aide's family refuses to accept NCW notice





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The NCW had summoned Kumar to appear before it at 11 am.





NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone to Kumar's residence on Thursday to serve him a notice, but he was not home. "Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then we will go personally to inquire," Sharma told reporters. She also said that she would meet Maliwal.

National Commission for Women (NCW) tweets, "Officers of the NCW, along with the ACP of Civil Lines, New Delhi, attempted to serve a Notice of Hearing to Bibhav Kumar at his residence. When the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the gate of his residence. The hearing is scheduled for 18th May at the NCW Office."