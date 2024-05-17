RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai
May 17, 2024  09:02
The owner of Ego Media, the company responsible for installing the massive billboard in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area which collapsed earlier this week in the face of strong winds and rainfall, leaving 16 dead and 75 injured; was brought to Mumbai in the early hours of Friday for further legal proceedings, police said.

Bhavesh Bhide, the owner of the company that put up the giant billboard, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch from Udaipur in neighbouring Rajasthan on Thursday.

"Owner (of the company that put up the billboard) Bhavesh Bhinde, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch from Udaipur, has been brought to Mumbai," a police officer confirmed on Friday.

"As many as 16 people are confirmed dead and another 75 injured in the billboard collapse in Ghatkopar," an officer said earlier.    -- ANI
