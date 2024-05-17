RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heading to Ooty? Avoid, says Nilgiris administration
May 17, 2024  16:37
The Nilgiris district administration on Friday said very heavy rains have been forecast from May 18-20 here and asked people to "avoid" visiting the hilly tourist attraction during this period.

 District Collector M Aruna said the India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" forecast, meaning very heavy rain of 6 cm-20 cm on May 18, 19 and 20. 

 "Those coming here should have all the required protection. If possible you can avoid travelling here during this period, she told reporters after chairing a meeting with officials of the Revenue, Police and Fire and Rescue Services department on rain preparedness. She said all the departments concerned were on standby. 

 Nearly 3,500 disaster response personnel and required equipment including earthmovers were on standby. About 450 temporary shelters have also been kept ready and people have also been asked to stay indoors. PTI
