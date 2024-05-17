RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC issues show-cause notice to BJP candidate over comments on Mamata
May 17, 2024  16:25
The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former high court judge and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his "improper, injudicious and undignified" remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

 The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

 The BJP has fielded Gangopadhyay from Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25. The EC in its notice noted that Gangopadhyay's comment has been found to be "improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term, in bad taste" and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

 The EC has sought a response by 5 pm of May 20. PTI
