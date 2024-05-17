RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bengaluru-bound AI flight returns to Delhi; lands safely
May 17, 2024  20:15
image
A Bengaluru-bound Air India aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday evening due to a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, according to sources.
 
The plane, operating flight AI 807, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. There were 175 people on board, the sources said.

The sources said there was a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, and an emergency was declared. The plane made a safe precautionary landing at around 6.40 pm.

An airline official said alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers to fly to Bengaluru.

As per data available on the flight tracking website flightradar24, the flight was operated with an A321 aircraft. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?
BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?

Gambhir has been approached by the BCCI to gauge his interest.

I am giving you my son: Sonia's pitch for Rahul in Raebareli
I am giving you my son: Sonia's pitch for Rahul in Raebareli

Trying to strike an emotional chord with the voters, Sonia asked the people to consider Rahul Gandhi too as their own.

Swati Maliwal face of BJP conspiracy to frame Kejriwal: AAP
Swati Maliwal face of BJP conspiracy to frame Kejriwal: AAP

Atishi said the video shows Maliwal "comfortably sitting in the drawing room" and "threatening the security staff", and that "her clothes were not torn".

'Impact Player rule a bigger nightmare for bowlers than...'
'Impact Player rule a bigger nightmare for bowlers than...'

Teams didn't really understand how to use an 'Impact Player' during the inaugural season and as every team got a hang of it, even anchors during batting innings is starting to become obsolete.

Paris 2024 inaugurates Games' Pride House
Paris 2024 inaugurates Games' Pride House

Paris 2024 organisers on Friday inaugurated the 'Pride House' of the upcoming Olympics

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances