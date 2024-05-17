RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Air India plane with 180 pax collides with tug tractor
May 17, 2024  11:27
An Air India flight bound for Delhi experienced a collision with a tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport yesterday. The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were on-board. "The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe," an airport official told ANI.
