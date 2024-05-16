Yogi achieved what I couldn't as CM: Rajnath





He highlighted that CM Yogi Adityanath's initiatives are now gaining attention not just nationally, but internationally as well.





During the rally held in Aminabad, the Defence Minister delivered a brief speech owing to a leg injury sustained at a previous rally in Andhra Pradesh, mentioning his difficulty in standing for extended periods. In his remarks, Rajnath Singh praised CM Yogi's remarkable achievements in the state, noting, "Yogi ji has accomplished tasks beyond imagination during his tenure as Chief Minister."





Rajnath Singh emphasized that the foremost requirement for the progress of any state is to ensure law and order. He highlighted that CM Yogi's efforts in this regard have garnered attention both nationally and internationally, making Uttar Pradesh a source of pride.





Under CM Yogi's leadership, the ambitious goal of transforming the state into a one trillion-dollar economy has been set.





Achieving this milestone, he added, would propel India towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. Rajnath Singh stated that throughout his political career, he has refrained from making promises during election campaigns.





Instead, he simply seeks the blessings and good wishes of the people. He emphasized that there's no necessity to inform him about the developmental projects undertaken, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has played a significant role in the progress of Lucknow. He attributed full credit for these developments to CM Yogi. -- ANI

