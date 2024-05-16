RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why doesn't PM says '400 paar' anymore: Priyanka
May 16, 2024  17:19
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeting him by saying that one cannot trust him and there is no weightage left in his words. 

 Speaking with ANI while on the campaign trail in Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi on the PM's statement that the INDIA bloc is indulging in appeasement politics while NDA is doing satisfaction politics, Congress general secretary said, "Yesterday or the day before, he was saying that if he says such words, he is not fit to be the Prime Minister. What happened today? Mann badal gaya ki bheed badal gayi? What happened?"

She added, "He (PM Narendra Modi) says something one day and something else the next day. He will say something entirely different the day after tomorrow. So, how can we trust the words of the Prime Minister? There is no weightage in his words." 

 Slamming the BJP for its slogan of 'Abki baar, 400 paar,' Priyanka Gandhi said, "He used to say '400 paar'. Why does he not say that anymore? What has happened? Four phases of the election have been held and now '400 paar' has ended? Why do they not say it now?" 

 The Congress leader also criticised the Prime Minister and BJP leaders for remaining silent on the matters of inflation and unemployment and said, "... We have been saying from the beginning that the citizens will make these elections be contested on the public's issues... Their issues are inflation, unemployment, farming-based issues, issues of labourers, issues of the middle class and the PM and other BJP leaders should talk about these issues..." 

 The Congress leader also expressed confidence in winning both Raebaerli and Amethi. "We will win both Raebaerli and Amethi," asserts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

 Notably, Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP in Kerala's Wayanad, where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Raebareli. Rahul represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019. He will face Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP in Raebareli. Raebareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 5,34,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 3,67,740 votes. 
