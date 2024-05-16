RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What happened to me was very bad: Swati Maliwal
May 16, 2024  20:56
AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal speaks up for the first times after alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Speaking on X, Maliwal said, "What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident."

Earlier, the Delhi police recorded Maliwal's statement at her residence in Central Delhi.

The police might register an FIR in connection with the matter. 
