RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sunil Chhetri to retire after World Cup qualifying match on June 6
May 16, 2024  10:25
image
Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced his decision to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6, bringing the curtains down on a glorious two-decade career. 

 The long-serving national team captain announced his decision via a video he posted on his social media accounts. India are currently second in Group A with four points, behind leaders Qatar.

 "The match Against Kuwait is the Last," the 39-year-old Chhetri said while announcing his decision to retire. Chhetri had made his 150th appearance for India in March and scored on the occasion against Afghanistan in Guwahati. India, though, lost that game 1-2.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hoarding collapse: 2 bodies retrieved from crushed car
Hoarding collapse: 2 bodies retrieved from crushed car

The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 16 on Thursday with rescue personnel retrieving the bodies of a retired general manager of Air Traffic Control (ATC) and his wife, officials said.

ATM Charges To Go Up After Polls
ATM Charges To Go Up After Polls

The interchange fee -- paid by the card-issuing bank when a customer swipes at another bank's ATM, including at white-label ATMs -- may be raised to Rs 20 to Rs 23.

Captain Chhetri to hang boots after World Cup qualifier next month
Captain Chhetri to hang boots after World Cup qualifier next month

Chhetri had made his 150th appearance for India in March and scored on the occasion against Afghanistan in Guwahati. India, though, lost that game 1-2.

Diana Has A Request
Diana Has A Request

Sayani relives Cannes... Dia celebrates her son's birthday... Amrita revisits her proposal...

Punjab Kings' collective effort sees them 'win for pride'
Punjab Kings' collective effort sees them 'win for pride'

'I think the position that we are in we were playing for pride today. We tried to put in the best performance that we can'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances