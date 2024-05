Sunil Chhetri to retire after World Cup qualifying match on June 6

The long-serving national team captain announced his decision via a video he posted on his social media accounts. India are currently second in Group A with four points, behind leaders Qatar.





"The match Against Kuwait is the Last," the 39-year-old Chhetri said while announcing his decision to retire. Chhetri had made his 150th appearance for India in March and scored on the occasion against Afghanistan in Guwahati. India, though, lost that game 1-2.

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced his decision to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6, bringing the curtains down on a glorious two-decade career.