RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Structural stability of hoardings to be checked: BMC
May 16, 2024  10:39
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Expressing grief over the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that it was a tragic incident and informed that the rescue operation has been completed.

"This was a tragic incident in which 16 people died. The rescue operation has been completed. This is an active petrol pump that's why our rescue operation was delayed," Gagrani said.

The BMC Commissioner stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered all hoardings to be checked.

"All the hoardings need a structural stability certificate. They need to follow the specifications of size, foundation and the wind velocity that passes through to provide the necessary stability. Three more hoardings are being removed," he said.

On Wednesday, the death toll in the mishap rose to 16 after two more bodies were recovered from a car stuck under the collapsed hoarding.

According to the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), 74 people were rescued from the spot. NDRF personnel have been conducting rescue operations for those trapped since Monday evening, when the billboard collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds.

Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hoarding collapse: 2 bodies retrieved from crushed car
Hoarding collapse: 2 bodies retrieved from crushed car

The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 16 on Thursday with rescue personnel retrieving the bodies of a retired general manager of Air Traffic Control (ATC) and his wife, officials said.

ATM Charges To Go Up After Polls
ATM Charges To Go Up After Polls

The interchange fee -- paid by the card-issuing bank when a customer swipes at another bank's ATM, including at white-label ATMs -- may be raised to Rs 20 to Rs 23.

Captain Chhetri to hang boots after World Cup qualifier next month
Captain Chhetri to hang boots after World Cup qualifier next month

Chhetri had made his 150th appearance for India in March and scored on the occasion against Afghanistan in Guwahati. India, though, lost that game 1-2.

Diana Has A Request
Diana Has A Request

Sayani relives Cannes... Dia celebrates her son's birthday... Amrita revisits her proposal...

Punjab Kings' collective effort sees them 'win for pride'
Punjab Kings' collective effort sees them 'win for pride'

'I think the position that we are in we were playing for pride today. We tried to put in the best performance that we can'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances