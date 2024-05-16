Structural stability of hoardings to be checked: BMC





"This was a tragic incident in which 16 people died. The rescue operation has been completed. This is an active petrol pump that's why our rescue operation was delayed," Gagrani said.





The BMC Commissioner stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered all hoardings to be checked.





"All the hoardings need a structural stability certificate. They need to follow the specifications of size, foundation and the wind velocity that passes through to provide the necessary stability. Three more hoardings are being removed," he said.





On Wednesday, the death toll in the mishap rose to 16 after two more bodies were recovered from a car stuck under the collapsed hoarding.





According to the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), 74 people were rescued from the spot. NDRF personnel have been conducting rescue operations for those trapped since Monday evening, when the billboard collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds.





Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

