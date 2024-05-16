RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Slovak PM shot in assassination bid, 'extremely serious'
May 16, 2024  09:00
image
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in 'extremely serious' condition following a shooting attack on Wednesday, according to Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kalinak, as reported by Al Jazeera, citing the TASR state-run news agency.

The critically wounded prime minister is still undergoing surgery in the town of Banska Bystrica.

Slovak Interior Minister, Matus Sutaj Estok also said that Robert Fico's condition remains critical, according to doctors.

"We received information from the operating doctors that the prime minister is in a critical condition and his life is in danger and he is still in the operating theatre," Estok told reporters at the hospital where Fico is being treated.

He informed the gunman fired five shots at Fico, adding that the attack was 'politically motivated'.

Robert Fico, who is a four-time prime minister of Slovakia, was wounded in a shooting incident on Wednesday (local time) in Handlova, reported the local newspaper, The Slovak Spectator.

He was hospitalised following the attack and is undergoing treatment.

Several shots were fired at the scene when the PM came out to meet the people.

The alleged shooter was arrested on-site and the area was evacuated.

According to witnesses, shots were heard when the PM came out to meet the people who welcomed him. Fico was then seen on the ground with blood stains.

The incident took place after a government meeting in Handlova, following which the PM was hospitalized.

Several leaders across the world have condemned the shooting incident on PM Fico and wished him a speedy recovery.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he was 'shocked' to hear about the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Sunak wrote, 'Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family.'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the act of violence against Slovakia's head of state.

'The attack on Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is appalling. We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state's head of government,' Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Romanian President, Klaus Lohannis, too condemned the attack on the Slovak PM, and wished him a 'full and speedy recovery'.

'Appalled to learn about the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. I wish him a full and speedy recovery. I strongly condemn such extremist acts, which threaten our core European values,' Lohannis said in a post on X.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wished for Fico's quick recovery.

'I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country.'

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic also condemned the assassination attempt.

'Shots fired at Robert are shots at freedom and democracy ... There can be no room for violence in politics.'   -- ANI


IMAGE: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during a press conference, before a shooting incident where he was wounded, in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15, 2024. Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters
