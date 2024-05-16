RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Senior advocate Kapil Sibal elected as SCBA president
May 16, 2024  23:11
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal was on Thursday elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
 
The SCBA elections were held on Thursday.
 
A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Between 1995 and 2002, the former minister in the Congress-led UPA government served three times as SCBA president. 

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Kapil Sibal has just been elected as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association by a landslide. This is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces." 

"This is also, in the outgoing PM's words, a trailer for the changes that will happen very soon nationally. The soon to be former regime's legal drumbeaters and cheerleaders must be shocked," he said. -- PTI 
