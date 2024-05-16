RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'No Kashmiri Pandit returned after Article 370 repeal'
May 16, 2024  13:49
Sanjay Tickoo is a socio-political activist and a member of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti in Srinagar. He is one of the few Kashmiri Pandits who never left the Kashmir Valley even at the peak of terrorism in the state. Tickoo has been actively propagating for Kashmiri Pandits' rights and welcomes anyone who wants to hear his story. 

What makes him unique is that the Kashmiri Pandits who decided to stay back rarely speak their heart out to the media or take on the government if incorrect policies on Kashmiri Pandits are being implemented.

"The BJP have not mentioned anything about the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in their manifesto," Tickoo points out to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com. Read the first of a two-part interview here.
