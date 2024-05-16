'No Kashmiri Pandit returned after Article 370 repeal'





What makes him unique is that the Kashmiri Pandits who decided to stay back rarely speak their heart out to the media or take on the government if incorrect policies on Kashmiri Pandits are being implemented.





Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com. "The BJP have not mentioned anything about the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in their manifesto," Tickoo points out to.

is a socio-political activist and a member of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti in Srinagar. He is one of the few Kashmiri Pandits who never left the Kashmir Valley even at the peak of terrorism in the state. Tickoo has been actively propagating for Kashmiri Pandits' rights and welcomes anyone who wants to hear his story.