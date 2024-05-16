Modi's stand can increase communal disharmony: Sharad Pawar





Pawar was speaking at a rally for his party's candidate Bhaskar Bhagare in Dindori (ST) Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra where the BJP has fielded sitting MP and union minister of state for health Bharti Pawar.





"Narendra Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has taken positions that would increase the communal disharmony between various religions and castes. I heard his speech today in Nashik, and it was as per my expectations. He should have taken positions that will bring the communities and religious groups closer," Pawar said.





Modi had claimed at a rally in the same constituency earlier in the day that Congress, during its rule at the Centre, had planned to allocate 15 percent of budget to Muslims. -- PTI

