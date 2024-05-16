RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lightning strikes claim 11 lives in Bengal's Malda
May 16, 2024  19:34
At least 11 people were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes at various places across West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

Two among the deceased were minors, both residents of Manikchak police station area, while three hailed from Sahapur under the jurisdiction of Malda police station, police added.

Two others were from Adina under Gajol police station and Balupur under Ratua police station. A couple died in Harishchandrapur when they were working in the fields. The rest were residents of Englishbazar and Manikchak police station areas. -- PTI 
