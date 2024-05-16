RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal offers prayers at Golden Temple
May 16, 2024  19:29
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, during his first visit to the state since being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

He also paid obeisance at the Durgiana Temple following his visit to the Golden Temple.

The AAP supremo was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party's Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

On May 10, the apex court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, and directed him to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21.

Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Amritsar for Dhaliwal, a Cabinet minister in Punjab.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mamata's ploy to...: Cong's Adhir on INDIA olive branch
Mamata's ploy to...: Cong's Adhir on INDIA olive branch

Chowdhury termed Banerjee as an "opportunist politician" who altered her stance after realising the changing political landscape.

Bhaichung Bhutia pays glowing tribute to Sunil Chhetri
Bhaichung Bhutia pays glowing tribute to Sunil Chhetri

Retiring India football captain Sunil Chhetri's sheer hard work, passion and professionalism made him different from other players of his generation as he went on to become an iconic player, feels his former skipper Bhaichung Bhutia.

Paris 2024: Sharath, Manika to lead India in Olympic team debut
Paris 2024: Sharath, Manika to lead India in Olympic team debut

Veteran Sharath Kamal and world no. 24 Manika Batra will lead the Indian men's and women's squads respectively at the Paris Games, where the country will make its Olympic debut in team events.

Meiraba, Satwik-Chirag enter quarters of Thailand Open
Meiraba, Satwik-Chirag enter quarters of Thailand Open

Meiraba, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, eliminated Denmark's Mads Christophersen

Mumbai, Lucknow look to sign off on a winning note
Mumbai, Lucknow look to sign off on a winning note

Out of reckoning from the IPL playoffs, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will look to end their campaign on a winning note when they clash at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances