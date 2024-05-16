RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal meets Akhilesh in Lucknow
May 16, 2024  10:59
Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's party office in Lucknow on Thursday. The leaders exchanged greetings with one another. 

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party are partners in the INDIA bloc in their fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal and Yadav addressed a joint press conference in Lucknow.

 Last week, the Supreme Court gave interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor till June 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.
