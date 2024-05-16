Kangana's 'Emergency' release date postponed





The movie, in which Ranaut portrays the iconic former Prime Minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on a certain date but now awaits a new release schedule due to her political engagements.





Taking to Instagram, the makers of 'Emergency' shared a heartfelt poster expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support for Ranaut. The message accompanying the poster highlighted Ranaut's commitment to her duties towards the nation and her political responsibilities during this crucial period.

Amidst her fervent campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting from the Mandi constituency, has decided to postpone the release of her much-anticipated film 'Emergency'.