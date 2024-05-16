RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jawan posted at Sachin Tendulkar's house dies by suicide
May 16, 2024  09:24
A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan posted at Sachin Tendulkar's house allegedly died by shooting himself with a service revolver at his home in Jamner on Wednesday early morning.

Jamner police said, "An SRPF jawan living in Jamner in Jalgaon, Maharashtra committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver at his home. The deceased jawan has been identified as Prakash Govind Kapde. He was in his village on leave for the last 8 days. He committed suicide (sic) by shooting himself with his official gun."

Police is investigating the case, and the reason for the suicide is not clear yet. 

An officer said that this incident happened at 2 am in the early morning.

The Jamner police said that the jawan was 40 years old.

Prakash was a 2009-batch police personnel.

The police have taken the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. -- ANI
