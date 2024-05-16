RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Inter-state prostitution racket busted in Arunachal, 5 officers among 21 held
May 16, 2024  01:13
The Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested 21 people, including government officers, for their alleged involvement in an inter-state prostitution racket, and rescued five minors in the age group of 10-15 years, officials said on Wednesday. 

The arrested government officers include a deputy superintendent of police and a deputy director of health services, they said. 

The minors were being trafficked to the state from Dhemaji in neighbouring Assam by two women (sisters) who run a beauty parlour in Itanagar, capital superintendent of police Rohit Rajbir Singh said. 

Based on inputs that a prostitution ring involving minor girls is active at Chimpu, near here, the capital police team conducted a raid at the alleged brothel cum residence of two women on May 4 and rescued two minor girls. 

The minor girls revealed that they had been brought to Itanagar from Dhemaji, by two sisters, the SP said. After being trafficked to Itanagar they were forced into prostitution by the sisters along with the two other ladies, the SP said. 

The child welfare committee was informed and based-on the complaint of the minor girls, a case was registered at the Itanagar women police station and an investigation was initiated. -- PTI
