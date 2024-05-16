HM invokes Satyajit Ray to berate Mamata in Bengal





Addressing a public meeting in the Hooghly district on Wednesday, ahead of the fifth phase of polling in Bengal on May 20, Shah said the legendary filmmaker would have helmed a sequel to 'Hiraj Rajar Deshe' titled 'Hirak Rani', if he were alive today.





The moniker 'Hirak Rani' has often been used by BJP heavyweight and the Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, as he accused her of presiding over a loot of public money and central funds."Satyajit Ray, as we all know, was one of Bengal's proud sons and a globally renowned filmmaker.





His iconic film 'Hirak Rajar Deshe' made waves globally and is still fondly watched and remembered. Sadly, Ray wasn't around when Mamata Banerjee came to power in Bengal as he would have made a sequel to 'Hirak Rajar Desh', titled 'Hirak Rani', seeing her misrule. Mamata Banerjee is the Hirak Rani," Shah said with a smirk while campaigning in the Hooghly district on Wednesday.





The film, which came out in 1969, was a musical fantasy featuring screen giants Utpal Dutt in the role of the tyrant ruler 'Hirak Raja' and Soumitra Chatterjee as 'Udayan Pandit', a teacher who dared the king and aroused his peasants against his oppressive rule.





Hitting out at the TMC over the prevailing state of affairs in Bengal, the Union Home Minister said, "Violence, oppression and appeasement are rampant in the state."

