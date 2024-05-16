RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED files plaint against Atiq's wife in extortion case
May 16, 2024  00:19
Shaista Parveen, wife of late Atiq Ahmed/File image
Shaista Parveen, wife of late Atiq Ahmed/File image
The Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint in the case of Atiq Ahmed and others before the special court (PMLA), Lucknow, UP, against Shaista Parveen, wife of late Atiq Ahmed, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, pertaining to a case involving a multi-crore extortion racket. 

The special court has taken cognizance of the PC on May 14, ED said in a press release. 

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against Atiq Ahmed and others for criminal offences related to extortion, cheating, forgery, and illegal acquisition of assets. 

Later, the scope of the money laundering investigation was expanded to include several FIRs filed at various police stations for criminal offences related to murder, extortion, cheating, forgery, land grabbing, and crimes of a similar nature. 

During the investigation, in order to trace further proceeds of crime acquired by Atiq Ahmed and his associates, it came to notice that Atiq Ahmed and his associates were investing their ill-gotten money acquired through illegal activities in purchasing immovable properties. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Let's not talk about the throw, it was not up to it: Neeraj Chopra
Let's not talk about the throw, it was not up to it: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra won again, but not in the manner he would have liked to, and he had no qualms in admitting it.

Southwest Monsoon to reach Kerala on May 31 amid El Nino concerns
Southwest Monsoon to reach Kerala on May 31 amid El Nino concerns

"This year, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 31 with a model error of four days," the India meteorological department said on Wednesday.

In Pictures - Clinical Punjab Kings hand Rajasthan Royals fourth loss on the trot
In Pictures - Clinical Punjab Kings hand Rajasthan Royals fourth loss on the trot

Despite a well-tuned 48 from local hero Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals struggled against an array of accurate bowlers on a rather slow pitch, meandering to a sub-par 144 for nine against Punjab Kings in their IPL match in Guwahati on...

T20 creates the perfect form of cricket: Usain Bolt
T20 creates the perfect form of cricket: Usain Bolt

It comes as no surprise when the world's fastest man Usain Bolt says that the fastest form of cricket is his favourite one and feels more fans in the Caribbean and world over will choose the T20 format over Tests going forward.

1 dead, 14 rescued after lift collapses in Rajasthan mine
1 dead, 14 rescued after lift collapses in Rajasthan mine

Fifteen personnel of the public sector company got trapped in a mine Tuesday night when a cage used to carry the personnel fell down after a rope broke, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances