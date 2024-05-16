ED files plaint against Atiq's wife in extortion case





The special court has taken cognizance of the PC on May 14, ED said in a press release.





ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against Atiq Ahmed and others for criminal offences related to extortion, cheating, forgery, and illegal acquisition of assets.





Later, the scope of the money laundering investigation was expanded to include several FIRs filed at various police stations for criminal offences related to murder, extortion, cheating, forgery, land grabbing, and crimes of a similar nature.





During the investigation, in order to trace further proceeds of crime acquired by Atiq Ahmed and his associates, it came to notice that Atiq Ahmed and his associates were investing their ill-gotten money acquired through illegal activities in purchasing immovable properties. -- ANI

The Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint in the case of Atiq Ahmed and others before the special court (PMLA), Lucknow, UP, against Shaista Parveen, wife of late Atiq Ahmed, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, pertaining to a case involving a multi-crore extortion racket.