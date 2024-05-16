Development, not Ram, issue in Sultanpur: Maneka





Sultanpur goes to the polls in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.





While Maneka is confident about her seat she says she has not done any analysis on the number of seats that the BJP will win in the state of Uttar Pradesh.





"I have not done any analysis of UP, during elections, I keep my eyes on Sultanpur only, and we will succeed here... We have tried many things for women, and the houses the PM has given greatly benefit them. The opposition tried to bring caste and religion but its impact is almost nil here," said Maneka while talking to ANI.





When asked about the opposition allegation that BJP is trying to gain votes by making Ram temple an issue Maneka said, "In Sultanpur, Ram Mandir is not an issue, Ram is in people's heart but development is the issue here."





Speaking about the key issue that the voters in Sultanpur have, Maneka said, "We help people to get instant justice and secondly the area used to be a criminal belt now it is not and the environment has changed."

BJP Candidate and sitting MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi appears to be confident of winning another term from the constituency. This time Maneka Gandhi is up against the INDIA bloc candidate Rambhual Nishad of the Samajwadi Party and Udraj Verma of the BSP.