Deve Gowda, whose son and grandson are facing charges, not to celebrate birthday
May 16, 2024  14:50
PM Modi with Deve Gowda. File pic
PM Modi with Deve Gowda. File pic
JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, whose grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is facing investigation under multiple sexual abuse charges, on Thursday said he will not be celebrating his birthday on May 18. 

 The 91-year-old also appealed to party workers to strive for strengthening the organisation and victory of BJP-JD(S) candidates in the biennial election to six seats (three each from graduates' and teachers' constituencies) of the Karnataka Legislative Council on June three. 

 Two cases -- kidnapping and sexual abuse -- have also been registered against Deve Gowda's son, H D Revanna, who is an MLA and former Minister. 

 "On the 18th of this month I will be completing 91 years of age and entering 92, but due to some reasons I'm not celebrating my birthday. So I request you to wish me from wherever you are," Gowda said in an appeal to fans, party workers and well-wishers. 

"Everyone should honestly work for the victory of BJP-JD(S) candidates in the upcoming legislative council polls, and I request everyone to work with commitment to organise the party," he said in a statement. 

 According to JD(S) sources, the veteran leader has decided to skip the celebration, due to the "difficult situation" the family is in, following the allegations against the 33-year-old MP and his father Revanna.
