Delhi Police records Swati Maliwal's statement
May 16, 2024  19:51
image
The Delhi Police on Thursday recorded the statement of AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal in connection with the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.
 
Her statement was recorded by a two-member team of the Delhi Police at her residence in Central Delhi.

According to a police officer, Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the chief minister's residence on Monday.

The officer said with Maliwal's statement recorded, police might register an FIR in connection with the matter. 

The police team, led by by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, was at Maliwal's residence for more than four hours.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.
 
On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was "highly condemnable". -- PTI
