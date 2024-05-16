RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cowardly and dastardly act: Modi condemns attack on Slovak PM
May 16, 2024  09:52
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the shooting attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, calling it a "cowardly and dastardly act".

PM Modi further wished the Slovak PM a speedy recovery.

Moreover, he expressed support for the people of Slovakia. Taking on social media X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia's Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic."

Robert Fico, who is a four-time Prime Minister of Slovakia, was wounded in a shooting incident on Wednesday (local time) in Handlova, reported the local newspaper, The Slovak Spectator. He was hospitalised following the attack.

Several shots were fired at the scene when the PM came out to meet the people. The alleged shooter was arrested on-site and the area was evacuated.
