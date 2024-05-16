RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chargesheet against Kejriwal, AAP soon: ED to SC
May 16, 2024  15:11
The Enforcement Directorate Thursday told the Supreme Court it will soon file a prosecution complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. 

 Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, "We are proposing to file the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. We will do it shortly. It is in the pipeline." 

 The statements were made by the ED during the hearing on Kejriwal's plea against his arrest. 

 The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in the case. On May 10, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

 He has to surrender on June 2. The court, however, barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat, and sign official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval. The case relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped. PTI
