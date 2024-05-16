'Bomb' written on tissue in plane loo sparks scare





The flight was searched after the note was discovered on Wednesday evening but nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said.





He said the aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 pm.





The officer said the Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi Police were informed and passengers were asked to deboard the flight. The aircraft was checked thoroughly but nothing was found, he said, adding that the passengers later departed for their destination on another aircraft. PTI

Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the IGI airport in New Delhi after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's washroom, police said on Thursday.