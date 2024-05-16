Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder, passes away





The wife of the Jet Airways founder, who is widely credited to have played a significant role in shaping up of the now grounded carrier, was undergoing treatment in a city hospital. Naresh Goyal, who has been granted a two-month interim bail in connection with a case of loan fraud, was said to be with his wife when she breathed her last. PTI

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, died on Thursday at a private hospital in South Mumbai, sources said. She was 70. She had been undergoing treatment for cancer, the sources said.