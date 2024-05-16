RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder, passes away
May 16, 2024  15:32
Naresh Goyal
Naresh Goyal
Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, died on Thursday at a private hospital in South Mumbai, sources said. She was 70. She had been undergoing treatment for cancer, the sources said. 

 The wife of the Jet Airways founder, who is widely credited to have played a significant role in shaping up of the now grounded carrier, was undergoing treatment in a city hospital. Naresh Goyal, who has been granted a two-month interim bail in connection with a case of loan fraud, was said to be with his wife when she breathed her last. PTI
