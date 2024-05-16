RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
After Mumbai, another hoarding collapses in Pune
May 16, 2024  23:14
A hoarding falls in Mumbai
A hoarding falls in Mumbai
A hoarding installed on the roadside collapsed on a stationary mini truck in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday as a result of strong winds, police said.
  
Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred days after a giant hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, killing 16 persons and injuring 75 others.

"A 30 x 30 feet hoarding erected on the margin of the road at Jai Ganesh Samrajya chowk in Moshi area collapsed around 4.30 pm. It fell on a stationary tempo truck and a couple of two-wheelers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as there was nobody inside or on the vehicles," an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

A crane was pressed into service to remove the crashed iron structure, he said. 

In the Mumbai incident that took place on Monday, a 120 x 120 feet hoarding fell on a petrol pump due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After Mumbai, another hoarding collapses in Pune
After Mumbai, another hoarding collapses in Pune

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as there was nobody inside or on the vehicles.

Rain in Hyderabad spices up IPL race
Rain in Hyderabad spices up IPL race

Rain threatens to dampen Sunrisers Hyderabad's playoff push

Purported video clip of BJP nominee's remark on Mamata sparks row
Purported video clip of BJP nominee's remark on Mamata sparks row

The comments triggered a spate of condemnation from TMC leaders who demanded that the Election Commission should take note of it.

Swati Maliwal 'assault': FIR registered against Kejriwal's aide
Swati Maliwal 'assault': FIR registered against Kejriwal's aide

The BJP attacked Kejriwal after he refused to comment on the Maliwal "assault" matter during a press conference in Lucknow. He was flanked by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

IPL 2024: SRH qualify for playoffs; washout woes for GT
IPL 2024: SRH qualify for playoffs; washout woes for GT

SRH became the third team to make the cut after following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are currently occupying the top two places in the standings.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances