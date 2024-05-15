'Taxing Billionaires Is Not A Bad Idea'





"The growth of wealth disparities is not new, but it was almost certainly reinforced in the last ten years by economic policies favourable to big business, such as corporate subsidies, loan waivers, land concessions, protective tariffs, stimulus packages and relaxation of environmental norms.





"Gautam Adani's meteoric rise under Modi is just the tip of that iceberg. All this is being done in the name of employment and poverty removal, but that's just a fig leaf," Professor Jean Dreze, the eminent Belgian born Indian economist and social scientist, tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.





Are economic disparity, poverty and unemployment the real issues confronting India this election?