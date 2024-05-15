RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Taxing Billionaires Is Not A Bad Idea'
May 15, 2024  10:31
image
Are economic disparity, poverty and unemployment the real issues confronting India this election?

"The growth of wealth disparities is not new, but it was almost certainly reinforced in the last ten years by economic policies favourable to big business, such as corporate subsidies, loan waivers, land concessions, protective tariffs, stimulus packages and relaxation of environmental norms.

"Gautam Adani's meteoric rise under Modi is just the tip of that iceberg. All this is being done in the name of employment and poverty removal, but that's just a fig leaf," Professor Jean Dreze, the eminent Belgian born Indian economist and social scientist, tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

Read the interview here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants
Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, returns with its 14th season, promising more thrills, chills and heart-stopping stunts.

Pant blames suspension for costly playoff miss
Pant blames suspension for costly playoff miss

Pant had to sit out the must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday

Mumbai hoarding crash: 2 more bodies found, rescue ops on 40 hrs later
Mumbai hoarding crash: 2 more bodies found, rescue ops on 40 hrs later

Two more bodies have been located under the debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai as the search and rescue operation continued more than 40 hours after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

Why Couples Love Nargol Beach
Why Couples Love Nargol Beach

Nargol beach is witnessing a surge in pre-wedding shoots.

'No impact of elections on commercial vehicles market'
'No impact of elections on commercial vehicles market'

'In April, we saw a 10 per cent growth in our own volumes.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances