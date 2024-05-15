Southwest Monsoon to reach Kerala around May 31





"This year, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 31 with a model error of four days," the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.





"This is not early; it's close to the normal date," IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.





The date of monsoon onset over Kerala has varied widely over the last 150 years, the earliest being May 11, 1918, and the most delayed being June 18, 1972, according to IMD data.





The rain-bearing system arrived in the southern state on June 8 last year, May 29 in 2022, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020.





Last month, the IMD had forecast above-normal rain in the monsoon season in India with favourable La Nia conditions expected to set in by August-September.





Parts of the country battled brutal heat in April, with maximum temperatures shattering records in several states and severely impacting health and livelihoods. -- PTI

