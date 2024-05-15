RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Slovak PM Robert Fico wounded in shooting incident
May 15, 2024  21:06
Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico/Reuters
Four-time Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting incident on Wednesday (local time) in Handlova and has been hospitalised, reported The Slovak Spectator

The incident took place after a government meeting in Handlova. 

Handlova is notably a mining town in the Trencin Region of Slovakia, where, the shooter fired at PM Fico, outside the cultural house, where a government meeting was held. 

Multiple gunshots were heard during Fico's conversation with his supporters outside the building, and sometime later Fico, while he was shot, fell to the ground, The Slovak Spectator reported. 

Following the shooting in Handlova, pro-Russian Smer MP Lubos Blaha in Bratislava has suspended today's parliament session. 

He further accused the opposition of being responsible for the shooting. 

Further details are awaited. -- ANI
