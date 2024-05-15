RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Six killed after truck hits bus and catches fire
May 15, 2024  09:19
image
Six persons were charred to death when a private bus in which they were traveling, caught fire after being hit by a tipper lorry near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district, police said. The mishap occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said. 

 "We got the information through some people about the incident. We have alerted ambulances and fire tenders. When we reached the spot, the bus was engulfed in flames. We understand that six people died," a police official told TV channels, adding drivers of both the vehicles died. The official further said the injured were admitted to a hospital. PTI
