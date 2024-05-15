RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shinde Sena links Mumbai hoarding crash to Uddhav camp
May 15, 2024  00:50
The ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency linked to the hoarding tragedy in Mumbai, was associated with the rival camp led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant shared a photograph of Bhinde alongside Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray to back his party's assertion. 

Bhinde is the owner of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency which had allegedly put up the hoarding that crashed on a petrol pump in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday evening, killing 14 people. 

He is currently absconding. 

"Initially assigned duties within the Sena, Bhinde was given the responsibility of installing hoardings in Mumbai. Exploiting his access to hoarding spaces allocated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Bhinde illicitly utilised them for (displaying greeting) for Sena-UBT's leaders' birthdays and election campaigns," Samant claimed. -- PTI
