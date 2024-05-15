Shinde Sena links Mumbai hoarding crash to Uddhav camp





Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant shared a photograph of Bhinde alongside Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray to back his party's assertion.





Bhinde is the owner of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency which had allegedly put up the hoarding that crashed on a petrol pump in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday evening, killing 14 people.





He is currently absconding.





"Initially assigned duties within the Sena, Bhinde was given the responsibility of installing hoardings in Mumbai. Exploiting his access to hoarding spaces allocated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Bhinde illicitly utilised them for (displaying greeting) for Sena-UBT's leaders' birthdays and election campaigns," Samant claimed. -- PTI

